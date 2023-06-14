Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.