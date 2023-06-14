Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

