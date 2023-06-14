Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

