Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

TXN opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

