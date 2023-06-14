Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Williams Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

