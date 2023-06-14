Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

