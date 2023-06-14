Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

