Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,526,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

