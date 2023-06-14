Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

