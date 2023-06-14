Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,533 shares of company stock worth $32,654,423 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

