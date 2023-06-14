Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

