Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,600 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Riposte Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $14,077,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 496,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.