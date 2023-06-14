Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

