Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

