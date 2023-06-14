Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.