Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

