Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

