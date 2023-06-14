Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $398,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

