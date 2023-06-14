International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
