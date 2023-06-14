inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

inTEST Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTT opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

