Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $447.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.66 and a 200-day moving average of $416.01. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

