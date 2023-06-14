Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,244,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after buying an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,554,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,390,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 876,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

