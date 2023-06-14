Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.