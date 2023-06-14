Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
