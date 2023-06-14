Investors Buy High Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 118,935 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,484 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

