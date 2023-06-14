Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical volume of 949 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 227,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 32.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in uniQure by 434.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure Company Profile

NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $960.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.