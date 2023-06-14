Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical volume of 949 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 227,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 32.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in uniQure by 434.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Stock Performance
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
