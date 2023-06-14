iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Boosted by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.