iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

ESGU opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

