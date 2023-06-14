iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

