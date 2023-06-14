ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

