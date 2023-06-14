Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.1 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock valued at $393,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,656,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 839.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.