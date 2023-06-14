JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $29.24 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 10.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 710,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

