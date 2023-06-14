Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AAP opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

