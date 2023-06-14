Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enerplus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 13.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

