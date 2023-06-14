Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.