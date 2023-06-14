Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.