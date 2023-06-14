Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.83.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $554.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

