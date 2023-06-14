Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

