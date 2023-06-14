Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 208,128 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,512,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,068,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SU opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

