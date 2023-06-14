Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,369 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

