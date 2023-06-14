Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 437.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,097 shares during the period.

Shares of SJB stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

