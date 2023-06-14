Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 275,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.46. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

