Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

