Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 148,500 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Equitable Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

