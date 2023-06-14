Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 445,758 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 445,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 1.67% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $507.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,920 shares of company stock valued at $908,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

