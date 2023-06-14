Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 500,030 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Evolus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Evolus Stock Performance

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 268.53%. Research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.