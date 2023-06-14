Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.46 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,421.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,572.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,491.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.