Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.65 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 184,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

