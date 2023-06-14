Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegion Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

