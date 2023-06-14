Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.