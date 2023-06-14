Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.06 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

