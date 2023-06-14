Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.92 Million in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 308,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.